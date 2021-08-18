Chivalry 2 Has Sold 1 Million Copies

The members of Torn Banner Studios must be very happy with the result obtained in the development of Chivalry 2, because just over two months after its release the title has already reached the mark of one million units sold.

“Although it was only released in June, more than a million people across all platforms have already played Chivalry, which shows us that the game still has the potential to grow. Today we are happy to celebrate the Chivalry 2 brand by selling over a million copies in less than two months. We’re flattered by the feedback from players and critics, and the team is already working hard to develop more new additions that have been requested,” commented Steve Piggott and John Gibson, executives at Torn Banner Studios and distributor Tripwire, respectively.

The announcement of the number of sales comes shortly after the revelation that the game received the update titled House Galencourt, which brings two new maps, three against three combat mode, more customization options and other news.

Chivalry 2 is available in PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S versions.