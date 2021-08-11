Chivalry 2 Gets Updated With New Modes, Maps and Items

Originally released on June 8th, Chivalry 2 received today (11) its first major content update on PC, PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, with new game modes, brand new maps and a lot of cosmetic items!

Developer Torn Banner Studios had already promised that, at no additional cost, “Chivalry 2 will one day be double the size and scope”, so it’s great to know that this first update has arrived so soon and has taken substantial steps towards that bold goal!

For those who are excited about the possibility of customizing their warriors, there will be no less than 60 new cosmetic items to conquer, ranging from armor parts to different weapons and voices.

In terms of gameplay enhancements, the camera that follows the arrows is back in the same way we saw it in the great Chivalry: Medieval Warfare. Two other brand new maps can now be selected, one of which, Courtyard, is a traditional battle to the death, while the other, Galencourt, features team-focused objectives.

Courtyard uses the new arena mode in three-on-three fights across five rounds, while Galencourt shows an assault on the great walled city of Galencourt, home of the Agathian Church.

What did you think of this update? Have you tried Chivalry 2? What do you expect in the next steps in the series? Comment below!