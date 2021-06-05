Chivalry 2 Gets Launch Trailer With Action Moments

Chivalry 2: Those with an eye on Chivalry 2 can already begin the countdown to the title’s release, and to set the stage, developer Torn Banner Studios has released the game’s launch trailer.

The recording provided by the producer shows a little of how the medieval combats present in the game will be, which supports confrontations between up to 64 people on the same map using various equipment and resources such as catapults, ballistae and many others.

Chivalry 2 will be available on June 8th for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox series X and Xbox One.