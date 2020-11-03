‘Chirpy’ Wallpapers Inspired by Apple’s New Launch Poster

Apple has officially announced that it will hold an event titled One more thing on November 10, with a press invitation released last night. Designers took Apple’s One more thing event poster and turned it into colorful wallpapers.

Apple, one of the largest technology companies in the world, is going through a very fast period for itself. Apple announced the new generation iPad, iPad Air and Apple Watch models at its launch event held in September, and officially introduced the iPhone 12 family and the wireless charger MagSafe at the event held last month.

However, Apple seems to have a few other new products still waiting to be introduced. Because the company sent press invitations for the event titled “One more thing” to be held on November 10th last night. The predictions are that we will meet the first ARM-powered MacBook and AirTag at the event.

Press invitation shared by Apple for One More Thing event



