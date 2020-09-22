Chiquis Rivera returns to Instagram, showing himself in bed

After deleting all her publications on her Instagram account, Chiquis Rivera now returns with a fiery image, which makes it clear that she is determined to start a new stage in her life after her separation from Lorenzo Méndez.

The singer posed on the bed on her back and in a suggestive pose, wearing white lingerie on top, showing off her rear and showing that she was not wearing underwear.

Along with the photo, Chiquis Rivera wrote the message “Restart”, which although short, makes it clear that she is ready to undertake a new chapter in both the professional and personal plans.



