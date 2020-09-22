Chiquis Rivera returns to Instagram, showing himself in bed

By
Leonard Manson
-
0

After deleting all her publications on her Instagram account, Chiquis Rivera now returns with a fiery image, which makes it clear that she is determined to start a new stage in her life after her separation from Lorenzo Méndez.

The singer posed on the bed on her back and in a suggestive pose, wearing white lingerie on top, showing off her rear and showing that she was not wearing underwear.

View this post on Instagram

Reboot. 💎

A post shared by Chiquis (@chiquis) on

Along with the photo, Chiquis Rivera wrote the message “Restart”, which although short, makes it clear that she is ready to undertake a new chapter in both the professional and personal plans.

See Also
Chiquis Rivera and Lorenzo Méndez split up?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here