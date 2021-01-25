Chinese version of Redmi 7 started to receive updates

Xiaomi has surprised several users of the Chinese version of the Redmi 7 smartphone in recent days. This is because the manufacturer began to make the MIUI 12 interface available for the device with almost three years on the market, something that was scheduled to happen, but had not had the period for this disclosed by the brand.

Although the device is no longer producing on a large scale as before, the company keeps the promise of a long line of product updates, and this ends up being a big bonus for those who are still using products that are already outside the company’s production line. brand.

What most surprised the audience was the fact that Xiaomi has already announced the cancellation of the update for the device, claiming that the low performance of the product could make the usability of the interface not so pleasant, something even justified by the fact that it has 2 GB of RAM in some versions.

The update that meets the build code V12.0.1.0.QFLCNXM is being delivered for the Chinese version of the Redmi 7 smartphone, something that ends up limiting the number of users awarded a little more, and the company did not miss any information about it extension of this update to the global model.

6.26 inch screen with HD resolution

Notched and 18: 9 aspect display

Snapdragon 632 processor

Adreno 506 GPU

2 GB of RAM

16 GB of internal storage

Expandable memory up to 256 GB with MicroSD

Rear camera with dual 12 MP and 2 MP

8 MP front camera

P2 input for headphones

4,000 mAh battery