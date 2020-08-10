Chinese Tesla Xpeng filed the IPO application

Xpeng Motors, whose name is Chinese Tesla in the electric car world, which was announced to be offered to the public in the past weeks and accelerated its works in this direction, made its application for the first public offering initiative on the New York stock market.

Chinese Tesla filed for IPO

While it is not yet clear how many Class A shares the company will sell, Xpeng Motors announced that it will sell 429,846,136 Class B shares, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission files published on Friday. According to CNBC’s report, while the company is expected to raise a fund of $ 100 million, it is among the estimates that the figure may increase further.

Prior to the supply, Xpeng Motors earned $ 400 million in revenue from the investor fund, which includes Alibaba, the Qatar Investment Authority, and the Abu Dhabi state investment fund Mubadala. While it was expected to earn a price of $ 300 million from the fund in question, a surplus of 100 million made the faces laugh before the supply.

The supply of the Chinese Tesla Xpeng on the New York stock market is taking place amidst the tension between the US and China with companies threatening national security. Aiming to strengthen its presence in China with its Shanghai factory, the company will strengthen its hand in competition with Tesla. Because Xpeng Motors was in a financial difficulty against Tesla and its counterparts.

Earlier this year, Tesla introduced the Model 3 sedan version produced in its Shanghai factory to consumers. It is fighting against Tesla’s Model 3 with the Xpeng P7 sedan model, which currently has 2 vehicles on the market. The company, which started to offer the P7 model to its customers in May of this year, has delivered 1966 vehicles to its customers as of July 31.



