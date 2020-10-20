Chinese Tesla Model 3 arrives in Europe

European customers have already started receiving their Tesla Model 3 units, an electric vehicle from Elon Musk’s company, produced in China.

In an announcement published in the official profile of the manufacturer on WeChat, according to Bloomberg, the company yesterday indicated the movement – which, until then, had been carried out only by Fremont’s headquarters in California.

Among the countries covered by the action are Germany, France and Switzerland. Seven more must join the list. For now, there is no confirmation that they will receive cars produced exclusively in Shanghai, whose operations started this year – but the automaker is dedicated to establishing a new factory in Berlin, with the aim of making its products more accessible on the Old Continent.

Still according to Bloomberg, it is likely that Tesla’s Asian vehicles will spread to other places on the planet, depreciating cars made in the United States. Undisclosed sources familiar with the giant’s lawsuits point to Australia as a predicted location. It is not possible to say, however, that American models would be threatened, since Tesla did not reveal plans to finalize the export of models made in its native land.

In the USA, the Cybertruck, the Tesla Semi autonomous truck and the Model Y are to be managed by a new facility expected for Austin, Texas.



