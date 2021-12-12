Chinese Startup Launches World’s Thinnest And Lightest VR Glasses

Startup: A still-unknown Chinese technology company called EM3 wants to ride the wave of Virtual Reality (VR) and metaverse concepts. The manufacturer presented this Thursday (9) a headset for consumption of these contents that is record holder in size and weight.

The glasses were dubbed Ether and are still a concept, but impressive for their measurements: the product is only 6.8 mm thick, weighing 37 grams in all. Even though it is not an official product, it is already considered the thinnest and lightest in the category.

Furthermore, it can be paired with a cell phone to receive the contents. According to the company, the idea is to use the headset in more social environments and in experiences that demand more time. The simplest glasses can be worn without causing as much discomfort.

The Ether consists of two screens with a resolution of 2560 x 2560 pixels, with an 80° field of view per eye — something that should be improved until the commercial launch of the glasses. The device’s arrival on the market should take place by the end of 2022.