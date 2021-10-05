Chinese Mobile Game Copied Final Fantasy XIV Trailer

Final Fantasy XIV: Doula Continent: Soul Master Duel, the latest title in the Doula Continent series, is a very popular mobile RPG in China. The game got a trailer recently as part of a strong publicity campaign, and the images were suspiciously similar to another popular RPG: Final Fantasy 14.

As noted by analyst Daniel Ahmad, the mobile game video has many (very) sequences that look like straight out of the trailer for FFXIV: Shadowbringers, an expansion released in July 2019.

You can check out a comparison of the two trailers below:

As is evident, the Chinese game certainly used the Final Fantasy 14 promotional video as inspiration. Tributes to other games or media such as movies, TV series and comic books are quite common, but what really catches the eye is the amount of nearly identical scenes in Soul Master Duel’s advertising material.

Doula Continent: Soul Master Duel was released this year in China for mobile devices. The game does not support the English language but, according to Kotaku, there are a lot of requests for translation into the language.

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers has versions for PC, PS4 and PS5. Endwalker, the new FF14 expansion, is scheduled for release on November 23 this year and should complete the story started in A Realm Reborn.