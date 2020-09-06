Chinese idols who joined K-Pop and shined for their talent

K-Pop idols are not always native to Korea, and some originating from China have conquered this music industry.

K-Pop has gained great popularity around the planet, and before conquering the whole world, the popularity of this genre made its way into Asia, so several international talents wanted to join this industry.

Although K-Pop is a musical style born in South Korea, this music industry has opened its doors to idols from various countries and one of them is China.

Therefore, some of our favorite groups not only have Korean members, but of different nationalities, do you remember a Chinese idol who stole your heart?

Here are several K-Pop artists who were born in various parts of China but showed their talents as part of a group in Korea.

JIA FROM MISS A

Jia was a part of JYP Entertainment and debuted alongside Miss A in 2010, but after leaving the company she became a solo artist under the Banana Culture label.

FEI OF MISS A

Like Jia, Fei was part of JYP entertainment for a season, she joined the company to be part of a project called JYP sisters, but she finally debuted as another member of Miss A and now also promotes with Banana Culture .

VICTORIA DE F (X)

The f (x) member was born in Qingdao, China, was discovered in Beijing and joined SM Entertainment after auditioning. She then debuted as the leader of f (x) in 2009 and years later ended her contract with the company.

JUN OF SEVENTEEN

Her real name is Wen Junhui and she was born in Guangdong, China. This idol debuted as a member of SEVENTEEN after two years and seven months of training.

THE8 BY SEVENTEEN

This idol was born in Anshan, China in 1997 and years later moved to South Korea to join PLEDIS Entertainment, where he trained for one year and five months before debuting with SEVENTEEN.



