‘Chinese Electric Beetle’ Shows More Similarities to the VW Classic

Chinese Electric Beetle: After small spoilers, the Chinese brand Ora revealed the complete Punk Cat design at the opening of the Auto Shanghai 2021 exhibition. With retro lines, the electric model is clearly inspired by the Volkswagen Beetle.

As seen in the first images, the automaker was not afraid to “copy” the classic vehicle of the German manufacturer. Despite the modern features, it features the traditional body and rounded details combined with the huge bumpers.

The interior of Punk Cat mixes nostalgia and futurism. For example, the dashboard features a single digital speedometer behind the steering wheel with classic lines. Next to it, there is a large horizontal LCD screen with a multimedia system.

Following the colors of the details of the panel’s air vents, the car’s upholstery is white with red accents. Then, the green finish accompanies the main external color of the vehicle presented at the Chinese fair.

According to the manufacturer, the Punk Cat was developed to attract the female audience to the electric ones. The advertising pieces highlight that the body resembles a fairytale carriage, featuring illustrations of castles and a princess.

Great Wall Motors, a Chinese automaker and owner of the Ora brand, has not revealed plans to export the electric. However, there will be a large public interested in purchasing this model faithfully inspired by the Volkswagen classic outside of China.