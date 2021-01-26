Chinese confirms sending Coronavac supplies to Brazil

Former President Michel Temer reported on Monday (25) that the Chinese government has confirmed the sending of inputs for local production of Coronavac in Brazil. The politician announced that he spoke this morning with the Chinese ambassador to Brazil, Yang Wanming, to carry out negotiations for the manufacture of the vaccine against the new coronavirus in the country.

I now give you wonderful news. I spoke with the Chinese ambassador to Brazil and in this conversation I learned that the inputs are being packaged. There is a technical issue from China, but they will come to Brazil.

Michel Temer,

former president of Brazil

Michel Temer was selected by the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, to carry out negotiations to send the materials needed for the local manufacture of the vaccine against COVID-19, which was tested in the state by the Butantan Institute in partnership with the Chinese laboratory Sinovac.

Despite having confirmed the sending of inputs for production of Coronavac in Brazil, the ex-president did not confirm when this will happen, but said that it should happen “soon”. Now, after the initial conversation between Michel Temer and the ambassador, João Doria must still talk to the Chinese politician in a virtual meeting scheduled for tomorrow (26) at 10:30 am.

The vaccine produced by the Chinese laboratory in partnership with the Butantan Institute has already obtained authorization from Anvisa for emergency use and the Federal Government has already started the national vaccination plan with Coronavac last Monday (18). Now, the production of the next batches of the vaccine depends on the arrival of inputs in São Paulo.