Chinese comedy sets Avengers: Endgame box office record

Avengers: Ultimatum, a film that marked the end of a Marvel arc in theaters, lost one of its most important box office records. Production is no longer the feature film that grossed the most in just one weekend, taking into account only the numbers of a region.

According to the Hollywood Reporter website, the new record holder is “Detective Chinatown 3”, which managed to raise the equivalent of $ 397.2 million in a weekend in the Chinese market alone. Production has no release date yet for other regions.

For its part, Avengers: Endgame raised $ 357 million during its opening weekend in the United States in April 2019.

The film is a comedy with elements of action starring Wang Baoqiang, Liu Haoran and Satoshi Tsumabuki. The three play investigators who must solve the murder of a businessman, possibly committed by the leader of a gang. In this sequence, the original detective duo is accompanied by a third party, coming from Tokyo.

The production is directed by Chen Sicheng, who also directed the first two films in the franchise, and is expected to become the second highest grossing film in the history of China. The leader is the 2017 action film “Lobo Guerreiro 2”.

In addition to marking the Chinese New Year holiday, whose celebrations began on February 12 this year, the production is also one of the most awaited for a period when cinemas in the region opened again – even with the covid-19 pandemic. still in progress.