Chinese Black Friday 2020 will have offers, shows in Brazil

Next Wednesday (11), Chinese Black Friday 2020 will take place, one of the most anticipated shopping events of the year, which will have millions of products with up to 70% discount in several online stores in China. In addition to the offers, AliExpress will promote the event like never before in Brazil and try to win over Brazilian consumers with the participation of celebrities and local influencers.

The main date of purchase of Chinese e-commerce today, the Asian version of Black Friday started in a very different way, when a group of university students decided to celebrate the day of singles, in 1993, celebrated on November 11.

Concerts, festivals and other entertainment options were scheduled for the date at universities, bringing participants closer together. Over time, retailers began to notice a different potential at 11.11, as the event is also called, starting to explore it in a more commercial way.

Entertainment Actions at 11.11

In addition to the products on offer, the 2020 edition of Chinese Black Friday will have an atmosphere of “fun and entertainment”, with shows and other artistic actions, promoted by AliExpress, happening simultaneously with the offers of cell phones, smartwatches, smart bracelets, headphones , fashion products, beauty etc.

The festival, created 11 years ago in China, will take place for the first time in Brazil, bringing a series of actions, including consumer participation. Among the activities, there are challenges in the AliExpress app, which can result in discount coupons and other benefits, making purchases even more attractive.

Among the names confirmed for the initiative, it is worth mentioning the presenter Marcos Mion, the singers Gretchen and Dani Russo, the youtuber Rezende and the model Gracyanne Barbosa.

Facilities to receive

For this edition of 11.11, consumers will have access to “AliExpress Direct”, which allows them to receive, in a single order, products purchased from different marketplace sellers. This method will also make it possible to take advantage of free shipping for purchases over US $ 15.

Another novelty is the package return service, which can be made to an address in Brazil itself, in the case of defective products or for another reason, free of charge and with full refund. This benefit will be available on goods marked with the “Free Return” seal.



