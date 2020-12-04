Chinese Bitcoin Investor vs Western Investor Difference?

Mustafa Yilham, one of the authorized names of the Bitcoin fund BixinWallet, touched on the sectoral differences between Chinese and Western Bitcoin investors. Yilham, who made determinations in line with the observations made by him and his team in 2020, also emphasized the importance of institutional investors for BTC.

Mustafa Yilham from BixinWallet talked about the differences between the Chinese and Western Bitcoin (BTC) investors with the posts he shared on Twitter. Mustafa Yilham, one of the authorized names of Bixin, who has approximately 7 thousand BTC under his management, argues that the importance of fund management will increase with the increasing number of institutional investors in the field of Bitcoin.

Mustafa Yilham, stating that in the past year, his team examined more than 180 cryptocurrency funds in China and around the world; He noted that there are quite interesting differences between China and the West.

Executive backgrounds

Based on his and the Bixin team’s observations, Mustafa Yilham spoke of some clear differences between the Chinese and Western Bitcoin investor. Yilham said that most of the Chinese executives they spoke to came from software engineering, a field outside of finance.

In contrast, he added that most executives in other regions have traditional financial backgrounds. For this reason, Yilham underlined that it is interesting that there are differences in investment strategies pursued regionally.

BTC choice as fund

Mustafa Yilham said that most crypto-focused investment funds in China use Bitcoin as the underlying asset. Comparing this with the Western investment funds, Yilham explained that the funds there preferred USD until the second quarter of 2020.

Yilham; He stated that there has been an increase in the number of funds using BTC as the underlying asset since the second quarter of this year. According to Yilham’s evaluations, this is an indication that Western investors are now adopting Bitcoin much more openly.

Ability to handle fund management

Mustafa Yilham explained that hedge funds in China are more advantageous for individual investors. According to his statements, when an investor in China invests in any crypto money fund, he can control the cryptocurrencies in his portfolio on his own and prepare a customized portfolio.

On the other hand, it was stated that it is more difficult for Western investors to get individual services compared to China. According to Yilham, individual services are offered only to investors who buy more than a certain amount of Bitcoin in the West.

Different strategies for Bitcoin fund management

According to Yilham, most BTC fund managers in China prefer to use arbitrage funds. Yilham said that in other regions, fund managers are trying multiple strategies. Mustafa Yilham stated that he and his team have witnessed Western investors pursuing many different strategies such as trends, options and statistics.



