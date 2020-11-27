China’s Seizure of $ 4.2 Billion Bitcoin and Crypto Money

Following the Chinese court’s announcement that it seized $ 4.2 billion of cryptocurrencies, including 1% of the Bitcoin supply, within the scope of the PlusToken fraud case, some details that have not been clarified have drawn attention. It has been stated that there has been no activity in the funds said to be linked to fraud for more than 100 days.

According to the court decision published yesterday, Chinese police seized more than $ 4.2 billion of cryptocurrencies belonging to the so-called PlusToken gang, the largest cryptocurrency fraud ever. Nearly 200 thousand Bitcoins, more than 830 thousand Ethereum, approximately 1.5 million Litecoins and much more cryptocurrencies were seized. It was reported that these crypto coins will go to the national treasury in accordance with the law.

Alon Gal, co-founder of Hudson Rock and CTO, expressed confusion on the matter in a statement on his Twitter account. Gal said the cryptocurrencies associated with PlusToken had not been moved in over 100 days.

“Something is wrong here”

The China-based PlusToken project is thought to be the largest cryptocurrency fraud ever. The announcement by the Chinese police that they seized cryptocurrencies belonging to PlusToken after a long investigation, had a great impact throughout the industry. But this echo brought question marks with it.

Alon Gal made an interesting point with his post on his Twitter account: The cryptocurrencies that the Chinese police announced that they were “confiscated” have not been used in any way for 100 days. Gal cited the link to Etherscan as proof of this.

Exploring how cryptocurrencies can be confiscated from these accounts that have not been active for more than 100 days, Gal said, “The police should be sure that only they can access this wallet.” said. Hudson Rock manager explained that otherwise the police might be lying. Because he cannot find an answer to the following question:

“How could the Chinese police confiscate these cryptocurrencies without moving them? Of course, if these crypto coins were not seized a long time ago. ”

If the cryptocurrencies haven’t moved for 100 days, how is that to take over?

Three Arrows Capital CEO Su Zhu also shared his views on the subject on his Twitter account, which has more than 55,000 followers. Su Zhu, who shared the comments of Alon Gal; He stated that he did not understand how to seize these cryptocurrencies that have not been moved for 100 days, as China announced. Following Su Zhu’s statement, he added that this is one way or another a bullish signal for the cryptocurrency market.

A comment on both the incident and the Gal’s allegations came from Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ). “They caught the scammers and even the money, but there is no refund to the victims,” ​​CZ commented. After China announced that the confiscated cryptocurrencies would pass to the national treasury, not to the victims, CZ said, “We’d better learn to stay away from scammers.” said.



