China’s Crypto Currency A Weapon To The Private Sector?

China’s crypto-like digital currency is known as one of the most talked about initiatives of recent months. Unfriendly to the cryptocurrency industry, China surprised the markets with its own digital central bank coin (CBDC). This cryptocurrency-like currency, which is expected to be launched soon and is already in the testing phase, seems to be used as a weapon against the private sector in the light of recent developments.

According to an exclusive report by David Pan of CoinDesk, this digital central bank money developed by China may be blocking the Chinese financial giant Ant Group. China has experienced a major digital revolution, especially in the last 5 years, and the revolution is known to continue. A 2019 article by Nikkei Asia included important data on this. In a recent study, it is stated that 98% of urban Chinese make payments directly from mobile applications.

The first names that come to mind when talking about mobile payment applications in China are AliPay and WePay. In Pan’s report, it is claimed that the Chinese government thinks that these mobile payment applications belonging to the private sector have destabilized the economy. It is implied that this reason was behind Ant Financial’s initial public offering (IPO) suspended. The solution and antithesis of these may be China’s digital currency DCEP.

Tanvi Ratna, CEO of Policy 4.0, one of the leading think tanks in the finance sector, made similar statements in his statement on the subject. Ratna believes that the Ant Group IPO has uncovered the deficiencies in China’s digital payments industry and aims to address them. China’s central bank, on the other hand, accelerated its digital money preparations, especially with the emergence of these deficiencies and the gradual shift of dominance to the private sector front.

Unexpected regulator pulse to Ant Group IPO

Ant Group’s $ 35 billion double IPO was canceled in a shocking decision last week. The fact that China’s financial regulators criticized this and made such a decision after Ant Group’s breakthrough in the microcredit industry reveals everything with all its nakedness. Ant has two affiliates in this regard, one of which is Huabei, while the second is known as Jiabei.

Huabei is an internal credit card used within Alipay and provides direct credit exchange between commercial banks and companies. Jiabei focuses on short-term consumer loans. Although Alipay’s loan interest is higher, it seems to be in favor of having less credit risk compared to banks. The Chinese government can take its own digital currency move into the field to control this situation.

In his statement on the subject, Ratna stated the following:

“The (central) bank may make it more costly for digital payment platforms to use digital yuan to lend, and the government may be considering enforcing it.”

The decision, which came one day before Ant Group’s IPO, shows that the government has turned its eyes to this point. China’s financial regulators issued a decision the day before the IPO emphasizing that online lenders should offer at least 30% of the loan funds they offer with banks. This made it even more difficult for digital financial institutions like Ant to offer loans.

The emergence of this rise of private credit institutions in China at a time when China was facing the risk of default was interpreted as a coup after coup. Başkent, on the other hand, introduced new rules to prevent the monopolization of financial technology companies on November 11.

In fact, Alipay’s failure to report consumer loan data to Chinese banks for a long time shows that the authorities somewhat tolerate this. Although the Huabei and Jiebei affiliates were established in 2018, they had not shared any data with the central bank until July of this year. With the digital yuan, it is planned to prevent monopolization and to increase efficiency with transparency.

Ratna noted that China’s digital currency could solve many of the chronic problems of the country’s financial system. The most important of these is shadow banking.

Not a central bank, all banks are at risk

It is emphasized that China’s payment giants have certain risks not only against the central bank, but also against commercial banks. Commercial banks in China suffered serious losses against payment platforms like this one that did not offer banking services. The mobile banking market in China saw a volume of $ 8 trillion in the last 3 months of 2019, and Alipay and WeChat Pay account for 94% of this volume.

Alipay’s investment fund, Yu’e Bao, is seen as another blow to commercial banks. Investing in secure assets such as treasury bonds, the fund offers much higher interest yield than many deposit accounts at commercial banks. Users also transfer their cash in the application directly to the fund. As of June, the value of Alipay’s total assets has increased to over $ 600 billion.

So how does the prominence of this fund put commercial banks in a difficult situation? Aurora Wong, vice president of cryptocurrency company ZB Group, summarizes the issue as follows:

“The loan to deposit rate determines how much loan a commercial bank can lend. More deposits allow banks to lend more, which is one of the most profitable businesses with interest earning. ”

China’s commercial banks can only confront this by increasing the interest rates they offer. However, the low amount of funds deposited in banks poses a dilemma here. The move to solve this dilemma is again seen as the digital yuan. The Bank of China organized a digital yuan distribution event for Shenzhen residents last October, involving $ 1.5 million. This is exactly how commercial banks in China hope that users’ funds can remain in their bank accounts with the increase in the use of digital money.

The benefits of China’s digital currency for commercial banks are not limited to this. With digital currencies, banks expected to have a larger user base will have the opportunity to examine more transactions to identify consumer movements and analyze online behavior. It is a known fact that data means money these days when everything is digitalized.

Alipay and WeChat Pay competitors to China’s digital currency

Of course, the biggest reason for the implicit embargo on Alipay and WeChat Pay before digital money is different. China’s two most used mobile payment apps could greatly prevent China’s digital currency from spreading to mainstream audiences. Even in the free digital money distribution event last month, it was seen that some users preferred to use mobile payment applications because they are used to it.

Ratta thinks the mainstream acceptance rate is one of the most challenging events for a central bank. The biggest advantage of digital payment apps seems to be that you don’t need a bank account to use them. For the digital yuan, a bank account is a must. Even according to a 2017 research report, the number of users who do not have bank accounts in China is over 225 million. So the Bank of China may be in some trouble on this.

In addition, the KYC feature of bank accounts required for digital yuan also draws attention. The more information users enter, the more digital yuan can be kept in the wallet. This shows that the government actually demands more information.

The fact that China’s four leading commercial banks have integrated digital yuan wallet into their mobile applications did not go unnoticed. While the country’s central bank did not grant this permission to WeChat Pay or Alipay, it actually gave a clear message to commercial banks. Time will tell whether China’s crypto-like digital currency will be able to surpass WeChat Pay and Alipay in this context.



