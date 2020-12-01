China’s Chang’e-5 lands on the moon to collect rocks

The Chang’e-5 mission landed on the surface of the Moon successfully this Tuesday (1st), according to information released by the National Space Administration of China (CNSA). The arrival on the lunar soil happened around 12:13 pm (Brasília time), near Mount Rümker.

Launched on November 24 by the Long March 5 rocket, whose burning of fuel generated a phenomenon that was mistaken for a UFO when seen in the sky of the Northeast region of Brazil, the Chinese spacecraft approached the natural satellite last weekend. From there, it began to circulate the lunar orbit.

The next step was to divide the mission into two parts, yesterday (30). While the return module and the service vehicle remained in space, the landing segment was prepared for the maneuver performed today. The automated descent, to the region known as Oceanus Procellarum, took about 15 minutes (see the images in the tweet below).

After the successful landing, the mission named after the Chinese goddess of the Moon is now ready to begin its work of collecting rocks from the lunar surface. For that, she will use a drill with the capacity to reach up to 2 meters deep.

Return trip

Chang’e-5’s work on the moon is expected to take about two weeks, as long as there is sunlight. China intends to collect around 2 kg of regolith, which will be placed in the ascension module, located next to the descent vehicle.

The part of the ship containing the lunar material will be launched up to the orbital module and the return capsule, which remained in space, when the journey back to Earth will begin. According to the mission control team, the re-entry into the atmosphere is expected to happen between December 16 and 17, with the probe landing in Inner Mongolia, being aided by parachutes.

These lunar rocks carried by Chang’e-5 are more recent formations than those collected by the Apollo (United States) and Luna (Soviet Union) missions. With their study, scientists hope to be able to more accurately calculate the ages of the planets in the Solar System.



