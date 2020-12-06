China’s Chang’e 5 Car Returns to Earth

Chang’e 5, China’s vehicle collecting rock and soil samples from the Moon, was locked on the main spacecraft in orbit of the Moon. Now the vehicle will be expected to return.

China was the last country to visit the moon, the moon of our planet, which has once again become the focus of space studies in recent years. The country’s vehicle Chang’e 5 has been in the news with its work on the Moon lately. The vehicle is now preparing for the return.

According to the statement made by the Chinese National Space Administration (CNSA), the module, which collects stone and soil samples, managed to re-dock with the vehicle in lunar orbit. The agency also announced that this was the first spacecraft meeting and lockdown in Chinese history.

The return journey begins

China’s vehicle Chang’e takes its name from the moon goddess of the country’s mythology. Even the name of the goddess’s rabbit is the name given to the modules of the vehicle. The sample collection module, one of these modules, has completed the return.

According to reports from China’s official news agency, Shinhua, the vehicle is waiting for the appropriate time as it orbits the Moon to return the collected samples. The expected return time of the vehicle is shown as the middle of this month.

The Chang’e 5 Months quest basically consists of three main parts. The main vehicle waiting in orbit during this mission, the module carrying the stone and soil samples, and the capsule that will bring the samples back to our planet are the three main parts of this mission.

China will be the 3rd country in history

The American Aviation and Space Agency (NASA) announced that soil and stone samples collected from the Moon are expected to land in the Inner Mongolia region in December. This landing will be a historic moment for China.

Finally, Chinese researchers who managed to land on the dark side of the Moon in late 2019 will have realized a historical event after the capsule has arrived intact. The Asian giant will thus succeed in becoming the third country that succeeds in bringing soil samples from the Moon, after the USA and Russia. Thus, more detailed studies can be made about the structure of our satellite.



