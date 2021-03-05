China’s BYD launches updated electric van model in Brazil

The Chinese BYD launched in Brazil an updated version of the eT3, the only electric van sold here. The new model, which gained new batteries, had a reduction in weight, has better autonomy and is costing R $ 229 thousand.

According to the manufacturer, the country received 50 units of the vehicle, but only 10 are of the new version. The most recent eT3 has a maximum speed of 100 km / h, weighs 1.7 tonnes and has 720 kg of load capacity. Regarding the battery, it has a range of 300 km and can be charged from 20% to 80% in 30 minutes.

Aimed at carrying out cargo services, the car is equipped with a range of features to change the interaction of the driver, according to the brand. It has electronic lock with presence sensor, automatic gearbox, parking sensor, fog light, regenerative brakes and more.

ET3 has large companies as an audience. PepsiCo, for example, is among the ventures that employ the vehicle in its fleet. In the BYD catalog there are also trucks, forklifts and passenger cars.

In an interview with Estadão, BYD’s sales director, Henrique Antunes, said that the manufacturer’s goal is to triple the size of the fleet in Brazil. According to the executive, among the benefits of the electric van is the predictability of costs, since the price of electricity varies less than fuels.