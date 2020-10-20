China will no longer accept BTS products after controversy

China suspends the shipment of merchandise from BTS, the largest logistics company in the country will not provide services in relation to the group.

The popularity of BTS has a presence in much of the world, especially Asia, South Korea, Japan and China are considered one of the largest markets for K-pop, although the latter region does not allow the promotion of idols and women. Chinese subunits disappeared; however, the controversy against the boys continues.

According to a post on Weibo, China’s main social network, Yunda Express, a company dedicated to the trade of shipments and deliveries, published on its profile that it will no longer handle BTS-related products, this could be related to the dissatisfaction of some citizens regarding to BTS, a speech that was apparently manipulated and mistranslated.

According to the company, it reported that fans will no longer be able to receive any packages related to the K-pop group, shortly after, the post was deleted and they did not explain the reason behind the suspension, although they believe it is related to the wave of criticism received by the boys, which led to the withdrawal of advertising in brands such as Fila.

CHINA WILL NOT ACCEPT PRODUCTS FROM BTS

Some Chinese ARMYs have argued that the situation is not so bad, since since K-pop has not been able to promote itself again in the country, sales do not affect the group, although some of the fanbases are the ones that mainly develop the large-scale projects in relation to the members.

Currently, BTS has already revealed the first image for “BE”, their new album. We are one month away from their new comeback.



