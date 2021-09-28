China Wants To Ban Anime Ecchi And Violence

The Chinese government loses its head and now demands that the anime that arrive in its country do not have violent, vulgar or sexual content

The government of China is becoming a headache for the anime industry. All due to a wave of demands about content in animated productions.

Recently, the State Administration of Radio and Television of this nation asked the companies to “clean up” their contents. In particular, he asked the studies not to include anything that could be considered violent, vulgar or sexual.

Chinese authorities want changes to the anime

With each season we will see all kinds of anime series: action, adventure, romance or what is known as ‘slice of life’. With so much variety, it is difficult to make adjustments or when they can happen and when not.

As for the vulgar, the problem is to define what it is for the Chinese, although in terms of the sexual aspect it would be easier. Now, what is this petition based on? Well, according to the fact that animation is more consumed by children and young people.

While it may be prejudicial for the Chinese government to generalize the consumption of anime, it is worth noting that there are for all kinds of consumers.

However, the State Administration of Radio and Television only wants content that “exalts truth, goodness and beauty.”

How to imagine this scene from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations without violence?

Will Japanese Studies Give In?

China has a pretty tough government that controls all kinds of sectors in its population. Many times, the productions that reach that country bring some kind of adjustment thinking about what they consider to be the basis of “good customs.”

Before the news we shared with you, it was announced that China will not allow the appearance of effeminate-looking men in television series and video games.

The problem for the Japanese animation industry is that many of its products are consumed by the Asian giant. So there could be a wave of ‘self-censorship’ just to please distributors in this country.

But it is also possible that some studios decide to focus only on the Japanese public and ignore requests from the government, or failing that, produce products with the required adjustments and continue to raise capital from their partnership with one of the largest countries in the world.