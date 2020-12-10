China throws modules in order not to increase waste

The Chang’e 5 mission was one of the most complicated ever launched by man to explore the Moon, involving four modules – one of them, instead of remaining in orbit of the Moon, was sent back to the surface of the planet, where it will remain unused .

The decision, under the control of the mission in the National Space Administration of China (CNSA), was taken not to transform the Chang’e 5 ascension module into space junk, reducing the risks of future lunar exploration missions.

In a statement, the space agency said that “this is an important promise made by China in relation to the exploration and peaceful use of space by humans.

The Chang’e 5 mission ascension module was responsible for taking samples collected by the landing module to the lunar surface to the return module, which remained in orbit. On Sunday (6), the two performed a complex coupling maneuver to transfer samples from the lunar soil.

After leaving lunar orbit at 6:59 am, the lift fell about half an hour later at a point 0 degrees longitude and 30 degrees south latitude.



