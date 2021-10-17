China tests a hypersonic missile armed with a nuclear warhead and capable of circling the Earth

China came to the attention of US officials by testing a hypersonic missile with a nuclear capability that circled the Earth. The test, which took place in August, was kept secret. The glider was armed with a nuclear warhead and was launched by a Long Marche-type rocket.

It is not the first time that the Asian country and its technological advances have become the pivot of controversies. China recently passed one of the strictest data protection laws in the world and advanced on a project that seeks to collect solar energy with panels installed in Earth’s orbit.

In July, three missions from China’s space program were launched in four days and its first magnetic levitation train was made official.

The hypersonic missile circled Earth in low orbit before descending toward a target, but missed its target by about 38 kilometers. Even so, the test surprised US officials. In addition to Beijing, Russia is also working on the development of hypersonic technology. The Satan II, for example, is a nuclear missile that evades defense mechanisms.

Difficult to be tracked, the hypersonic weapons being developed by these countries are launched by rocket into space — like the spacecraft used in space missions. They fly at five times the speed of sound, orbit the Earth with their own momentum and are maneuverable and can deviate from the initial course.

