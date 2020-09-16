China reached 110 million 5G users in a short time!

As the crisis between Huawei and the US escalated, China made a new statement on behalf of 5G technology. Announced that more than 110 million users in China have signed up for 5G. According to the statement made by the Chinese Academy of Information and Communication Technologies, it is emphasized that these figures make China the largest 5G market in terms of user volume.

China shifts up for 5G technology

China, which has been doing significant work for the commercial use of 5G since last year, says that 110 million means a small subscription. Three operators in China served a total of approximately 1.6 billion subscribers in June. This enormous figure shows that China has one mobile device per person, compared to its 1.4 billion population.

China’s passion for 5G is seen as a multi-faceted effort among the government, network providers and telecom equipment manufacturers and more. As a result of this effort, more than 460 thousand 5G base stations were installed in July.

In July, an official said that China is building an average of 15,000 new 5G base stations each week. It is thought that this number of base stations will reach 600 thousand by the end of 2020.

The biggest trump card of the country is Huawei, which has made important works on the 5G side. Huawei, Oppo, Xiaomi are also acting in a hurry just like their competitors when it comes to smartphones with 5G technology.

According to data shared by Caict, China has sold 93 million smartphones with 5G connections so far this year. In fact, 5G phones made up 60 percent of the total shipments in August.



