China Proposes Adult Diapers for COVID-19 Prevention

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has proposed a new COVID-19 measure for cabin attendants serving on aircraft. CAAC advised flight attendants to use disposable adult diapers. This brought to mind the risk that toilets could have a major impact on COVID-19 transmission.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, many countries have started to take measures in different areas. In addition to some common measures implemented in almost all countries, countries also provide some recommendations for companies within themselves. China’s Civil Aviation Administration (CAAC), the origin of the virus, made a new statement regarding COVID-19 measures.

The “Prevention of the Spread of COVID-19 Regulation” published by CAAC contains new information about the aviation sector measures against the COVID-19 outbreak. In the regulation, which lists general rules such as masks, distance and hygiene rules, which are stated to be followed by many countries, airline personnel on airplanes are recommended to use personal protection equipment such as medical masks, double-layered medical gloves, goggles, headgear, shoe covers and clothes. There was another remarkable recommendation in the regulation.

Disposable adult diapers:

The most striking item in the regulation published by CAAC was an unprecedented precautionary method. The relevant article in the regulation states that “It is recommended for cabin crew to use disposable adult diapers and not to use the toilet except in exceptional cases” to reduce the risk of infection. This statement brought to mind the risk of COVID-19 transmission from toilets.

A female passenger traveling by plane from Italy to South Korea in August was later found to have COVID-19. After some research, it was revealed that the source of the virus was the toilet on the plane, the only place where the woman took off her mask. This revealed that the COVID-19 virus is much more contagious in confined and confined spaces such as toilets. The statement in the regulation published by the Chinese Civil Aviation Administration once again showed that this risk is very high.



