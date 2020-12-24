China postpones coronavirus vaccine again

Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech made a striking statement about the COVID-19 vaccine named CoronaVac: The Chinese company requested an additional 15 days to release the results of the vaccine.

Chinese coronavirus vaccine postponed again

The trial of the CoronaVac vaccine, which was developed and tested by the Chinese company Sinovac, whose third phase experiments were carried out in Brazil, has been completed. The company officials announced that it wanted an additional 15 days to explain the results of the experiment simultaneously with other countries where the vaccine was tested.

Speaking about the third phase trials of the CoronaVac vaccine, Dimas Covas, Director of the Bhutantan Institute, stated that the delay in the release of the test results is due to the agreement signed with Sinovac.

Sao Paulo Health Secretary Gorinchteyn also announced the effectiveness rate of the CoronaVac vaccine. He said that the World Health Organization has passed the 50 percent threshold, which is considered as the lower limit for a vaccine candidate to gain immunity.



