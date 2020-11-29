China overtakes US in Artificial Intelligence patents

In August, the US government announced the release of $ 1 billion in financing to ensure “that the United States continues to lead the world in artificial intelligence and quantum computing,” according to US chief technology officer Michael Kratsios. It seems that the money came too late: for the first time, China surpassed the US in number of AI patents, with more than 110,000 applications filed last year.

The news was given by the deputy head of the Chinese Academy of Cyberspace Studies, Li Yuxiao at a press conference on the 23rd, during the 7th World Internet Conference (WIC). “China is strengthening its independence in information technology on the Internet,” he said, without mentioning how many AI patents have been registered by the United States.

During the event, two studies were presented on Chinese efforts to develop the internal digital economy. The country has already stated that it expects to become a world leader in artificial intelligence by 2030 and, to that end, it is directing funding and personnel to reinforce and leverage its position as the largest AI market. Today, it ranks second, even in the midst of the commercial and technological war between Beijing and Washington.

Surveillance first

According to data from research firm iiMedia, in 2019, surveillance was the sector that most used AI in China (53.8%), followed by finance (15.8%), marketing (11.6%) and transportation (4, two%). The digital economy, as a whole, generated US $ 5.4 trillion – 36.2% of the gross domestic product.

The announced US $ 1 billion in research funding announced by the American government is one of the last moves to face the growth of the Asian country in the technological scenario.

The increase in applications for AI patents for commercial deployment in surveillance activities led to the inclusion of giants like Huawei and ZTE in the list of companies prevented from negotiating with American partners, which restricted their access to components such as semiconductors and software.



