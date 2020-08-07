China launches two more satellites into orbit

It is common to come across news that NASA or SpaceX launched another rocket into space to continue their respective programs and missions. As we saw today, for example, Elon Musk’s company has just launched 57 more satellites from the Starlink network, which will total 595 artificial bodies present in its particular constellation.

However, the past month has also been very hectic for the Chinese, as the country successfully launched the Long March 5 rocket, to follow up on the Tianwen-1 mission, which aims to reach Mars in February 2021 to study the soil Martian.

Now, China has more plans for space exploration and launched two more satellites into Earth’s orbit to capture images of our planet from above. The launch of the Long March 2D rocket took place yesterday, August 6, from the city of Jiuquan at 12:01 pm local time

On board the Long March 2D were two different sized satellites. The first, and main, is the Gaofen 9, optical observation equipment that can capture high resolution images of objects one meter wide. All the information collected by him will be used to, among other duties, make city planning, road network design and disaster prevention and mitigation.

Meanwhile, the secondary equipment is a small satellite created by Tsinghua University. It will be used to measure atmospheric density and collect data from the gravitational field.

The Chinese Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation expects to make 40 more rocket launches this year, in addition to the 22 that have been carried out over the past few months.



