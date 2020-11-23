China launches its Chang’e 5 vehicle into space

The Long March-5 Y2, the country's second heavy-lift carrier rocket, blasts off at Hainan Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site, also called China Wenchang Space Center, in Wenchang city, south China's Hainan province, 2 July 2017. China launched the Long March-5 Y2, the country's second heavy-lift carrier rocket, from Wenchang Space Launch Center in southern province of Hainan Sunday (2 July 2017) evening. The rocket, carrying the Shijian-18 satellite, blasted off at 7:23 p.m. Beijing time, trailing a vast column of flame. The launch is the last test for the Long March-5 series before its mission to send the Chang'e-5 lunar probe into space in the latter half of this year, which will return with samples. With a weight of 7.5 tonnes, Shijian-18 is China's latest technology experiment satellite and the heaviest satellite China has ever launched into space. It will test China's new Dongfanghong-5 (DFH-5) satellite platform and carry out in-orbit experiments including Q/V band satellite communication, satellite-ground laser communication technologies and an advanced Hull electric propulsion system.

It is stated that Chang’e 5 will excavate the surface of the Moon and bring the 2-kilogram specimen back to Earth.

It was stated that 4 modules of Chang’e 5 were launched from the center in Vincang with the Long Walk 5-Y rocket.

It was stated that the vehicle will take 3 days to arrive on the Moon.

According to the US Aerospace Agency (NASA), Chang’e 5’s primary mission is to dig the surface of the Moon and bring the 2-kilogram sample back to Earth.

It is stated that if Chang’e 5 successfully accomplishes this task, there will be a significant improvement in China’s space program.

China, which lowered the Chang’e 4 robotic vehicle to the dark side of the Moon in 2019, was the first country to achieve this.

