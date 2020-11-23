China launches its Chang’e 5 vehicle into space

It is stated that Chang’e 5 will excavate the surface of the Moon and bring the 2-kilogram specimen back to Earth.

It was stated that 4 modules of Chang’e 5 were launched from the center in Vincang with the Long Walk 5-Y rocket.

It was stated that the vehicle will take 3 days to arrive on the Moon.

According to the US Aerospace Agency (NASA), Chang’e 5’s primary mission is to dig the surface of the Moon and bring the 2-kilogram sample back to Earth.

It is stated that if Chang’e 5 successfully accomplishes this task, there will be a significant improvement in China’s space program.

China, which lowered the Chang’e 4 robotic vehicle to the dark side of the Moon in 2019, was the first country to achieve this.



