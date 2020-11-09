China launches first 6G satellite in Earth orbit

The implementation of the 5G network around the world is not yet complete and China has already sent its first satellite for 6G connection to orbit the Earth. The artificial celestial object was sent aboard the Long March 6 rocket along with 12 other satellites. The flight departed from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in China’s Shanxi province and is expected to mark the beginning of studies with a new generation of connection for the future.

It is important to note, however, that this launch is exceptionally commercial and the Chinese artificial satellite will be used only for the purposes of test and research communications.

According to experts, the future generation of connection may use high frequency terahertz waves capable of producing speeds many times higher than the 5G connection. Dr. Mahyar Shirvanimoghaddam, from the University of Sydney, explained that 6G can reach speeds of up to 1 terabyte per second.

However, it is worth noting that, although promising, experts warn that it is still too early to start talking about the future generation of connectivity and, still, the telecommunications industry has not yet reached conclusions on the possible specifications for the new technology. .

Meanwhile, companies and governments around the world are still battling to determine which companies can help implement the 5G network in each region. The Romanian Prime Minister, for example, has already declared that his country will cut China’s participation in the business of installing the connection because of possible threats to national security.

In contrast, South Korea said it would not yield to US pressure and would not block the company from negotiations in the country. The Brazilian government is still facing an impasse, but it should take the side of the US government in the dispute.



