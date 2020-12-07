China has reached quantum supremacy! So how?

A new machine manufactured in China can compute much more powerful than the world’s most effective supercomputer. China succeeded in achieving quantum supremacy thanks to its new supercomputer

China has developed a quantum supercomputer!

Developing a device that can make a calculation that today’s supercomputers can complete in billions of years, China has made a great leap forward in quantum programming.

China reached this power a year after Google became the first company to achieve this success. According to a study published in Science magazine, this team of members of the University of Science and Technology of China has designed a quantum computer that performs computation almost 100 trillion times faster than the world’s most efficient supercomputer. It is stated that his computer can detect up to 76 photons using the Gaus boson sampling method, which is a standard simulation algorithm. This means a much higher speed than current supercomputers.

Leading quantum programming researchers in China announced that the next generation machine uses a completely different setup than Google. Thus, it has been seen that more than one approach to this new technology is possible.

According to the news agency Shinhua, the researchers argue their prototypes are 10 billion times faster than Google’s machine. China’s technological success worries the US that it might outstrip the technological arms race.



