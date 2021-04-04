China: Hackers steal video from home security cameras

Tens of thousands of security cameras were hacked in China, which led to the commercialization of several illegal videos on the internet showing the routine – and even the intimacy – of the victims.

According to the South China Morning Post, the clips are sold according to the content: “normal” scenes in hotel rooms, restaurants or houses are sold for 20 yuan each, while videos with nudity or even sexual relations cost 50 yuan.

There is even the commercialization of passwords for accessing live security cameras.

Complex structure

Investigations by local authorities have revealed that the ads typically occur on Chinese platforms and social networks, such as Tencent’s instant messenger QQ.

Provinces such as Guandong, Hunan and Hubei were the ones affected and, according to the investigation, “spicy” videos are not even the most popular ones: there are those who just want to spy on the daily lives of traditional Chinese families, following the routine of strangers who do not. they know that they are being watched by third parties.

The report also found messages from criminals stating that entire teams are “traveling around the country and installing cameras wherever they go”, especially in hotels. There is no further information on an ongoing investigation to capture those responsible for the filming.