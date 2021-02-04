China exclusive Steam version may release on February 9

The popular digital game platform Steam is among the most used applications all over the world. The platform, which includes thousands of games and where players can interact with each other, provides a social environment as well as purchasing and downloading games. The game platform, owned by Valve, is now on the agenda with its special version for China.

Included in Dota 2 and CS: GO in the Chinese version of Steam

According to game analyst Daniel Ahmad, Steam’s Chinese version will enter the public beta on February 9. It will feature in the world-popular Dota 2 and CS: GO in the special edition, which will only be available in China and will only include games approved by the country’s government. Note that these two popular games are among the first games Valve will offer through Steam China.

Noting that Steam will release the Chinese version in early 2021, Valve has been working on the platform with the Chinese publisher Perfect World since 2018. In addition, it is not yet known how much the Chinese version of Steam will affect the international version in the country.

Perfect World and Valve will launch a public beta of Steam China on Feb 9. DOTA 2 and CSGO will be the first titles to start operations on the new platform. Chinese players will be required to sign up on Steam China to play these games, everything transfers over. pic.twitter.com/f2C07M7RhK — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) February 3, 2021

Existing Steam accounts, as with most games, will work with both versions of the software, according to Ahmad. Also, everything on the platform will remain the same for the international customer in China. However, of course, the prohibition of the international version within the country itself may change this situation.

At the same time, banning its international version will cause players to lose access to many games. An example of this is Apple’s removal of approximately 39,000 games from the App Store in China at the end of last year because the Chinese government did not have an International Standard Book Number (ISBN).

We will see what stages the Steam Chinese version will go through and how Valve will follow in the coming days.