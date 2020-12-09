China; Developed 28nm casting system

The Chinese company SMEE is developing a system that can produce with deep ultraviolet lithography – DUV. The system in the 28nm process will be activated at the end of 2021.

Under the heavy US embargo, China, which currently does not have the opportunity to design or cast chips, is intensely looking for alternatives. Wanting to establish a casting facility free of US equipment in the first place, China took the first step.

Produces its own casting tool

Normally, there were companies dumping chips in China, but when they were blacklisted they could not supply systems from Western companies. Finally, there were news that the Chinese SMIC company could not go beyond the 14nm level.

Now, China has taken the step to produce its own casting equipment. SMEE company announced that it has developed a DUV lithography scanner, defined as deep ultraviolet. The DUV scanner, which processes the patterns on silicon wafers, will cast in the 28nm process.

It should be noted that currently TSMC uses more efficient and fast EUV lithography. Moreover, the company has already started production in the 5nm process. However, it is a very important step for China, as no one can pour water into the Dutch ASML’s hand when it comes to lithography scanner.

SMEE company wants to upgrade the casting system by the end of 2021 at the latest. After this period, Chinese chip designers will be able to start production in the 28nm process. If the processes are developed gradually, within a few years, China could return to the game.



