China criticizes Bolsonaro’s son for 5G accusations

The Chinese Embassy in Brazil criticized statements by Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) about the 5G technology of Chinese companies. The politician, who is the son of the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (without a party) and president of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, deleted the publication originally made on Monday (23) on his social networks.

Eduardo said that the Communist Party of China is an “enemy of freedom”, he again accused the country of spying through the mobile internet infrastructure and defended the Clean Network Initiative project, proposed by the government of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, with 5G data security standards that exclude Chinese activities. As the Republican lost the presidential election and is due to deliver the post until January 2021, the future of the undertaking under the government of the elected candidate, Democrat Joe Biden, is unknown.

In response, the official profile of the Chinese Embassy published on Tuesday (24) a statement by the spokesman about the comments, which were considered defamatory.

In addition to repudiating the parliamentarian’s behavior, the letter also mentions that the United States “fabricates lies about an alleged Chinese cyber espionage”, asking that some Brazilian authorities stop “following the rhetoric of the extreme American right”.

Commercial partnership

If the accusations continue, the embassy threatens that the country will have to “bear the negative consequences and carry the historic responsibility for disturbing the normality of the China-Brazil partnership”.

The text reinforces that, for the past 46 years, the two countries have maintained stable diplomatic relations and are trading partners with tradition in different sectors. “China has been Brazil’s largest trading partner for 11 consecutive years and is also one of the countries with the most investments in Brazil,” says the statement.

Still not knowing whether or not it will be able to participate in tenders to integrate the future infrastructure of 5G in Brazil, Huawei says that it is more financially advantageous – and may even resort to legal means to guarantee its presence in the country. The auction of frequencies for operators, an essential part of the implementation of technology in the region, should only happen in the second quarter of 2021.



