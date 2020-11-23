China Construction Bank Abandons Blockchain Deal

FUSANG, a Malaysian-based cryptocurrency-focused exchange, announced that the Construction Bank of China (CCB) is giving up its $ 3 billion blockchain deal. In the incident that took place on November 20, FUSANG officials made a statement that “the bank did not provide any reason”.

No statement has been made yet

According to the details shared, it was known that the agreement will be arranged by a company named Longbond Ltd. For the deal, CCB branch in Lubuan, Malaysia became a sponsor and it was decided to list the bond on the FUSANG stock exchange. However, with the new development, CCB announced that it withdrew from the deal and withdrew its 3 billion bonds from the stock market.

On November 13, a statement was made by the FUSANG official regarding the issue that a postponement request letter was received from the CCB. Henry Chong, Chief Executive Officer of FUSANG, said the bank did not provide any details regarding the suspension of the deal. CCB officials have still not made a statement regarding the agreement, which was known to be completely canceled on November 20.

Blockchain-focused collaborations are on the agenda

