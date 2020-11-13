China congratulates Biden on US election victory

China finally congratulated Joe Biden on his victory in the US presidential election, breaking an icy period of silence.

China congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, on their electoral success nearly a week after they delivered their victory speeches.

“We respect the choice of the American people. We extend our sincerest congratulations to Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris,” a Foreign Office spokesman said Friday.

As we mentioned in Somagnews, this congratulation comes days after Wang evaded several questions from CNN about when China would congratulate the president-elect of the United States on his victory.

What does the message from China tell us?

To put it bluntly, it shows that China’s leaders, and specifically Xi Jinping, the country’s powerful president, have accepted the result and expect Joe Biden to be inaugurated as president in January despite the legal challenges of the Trump campaign.

After offering congratulations on Thursday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin added: “We understand that the results of the US elections will be determined in accordance with US laws and procedures.”

The relationship between China and the United States, the world’s two largest economies, has huge consequences. A trade war started by President Trump has damaged relations, as has his insistence on often calling Covid-19 the “China virus.”



