China Closes Some Sites Issuing Crypto Money Abroad

In an article shared on WeChat, the Bank of China announced that it has closed some websites in order to prevent the capital flow abroad with crypto money. The sites in question consist of online gambling sites.

As the reason for closing the sites, the Chinese Central Bank cited that such sites allow capital outflows with cryptocurrency in violation of Chinese laws. According to the reports, it was stated that the crypto currency USDT used in gambling activities was used for money laundering.

China’s move is not new

In 2017, China banned local crypto exchanges from trading in the fiat currency, the Chinese yuan. Therefore, many investors turned to OTC (over the counter markets) platforms and started trading. According to Coindesk, users in China prefer OTC platforms for cryptocurrency transactions, Chinese yuan – USDT or Bitcoin transactions.

Following the law, various investigations and arrests were made on OTC platforms in China. It is stated that cryptocurrencies, especially USDT, have become the most popular method fraudsters use to launder money in China. It is said that this situation caused the Chinese OTC platforms to be the scene of illegal events.

How much money has been collected from closed sites?

The article shared by China on WeChat also includes cases that took place recently. In the first case, it is said that the Bank of China helped the police, crashed a gambling site using USDT and arrested 77 people. In another case, it is reported that a technology company was discovered involved in gambling and various crimes and more than 80 people were arrested. The total amount of money obtained from the cases is worth about 150 million yuan.

Finally, in the article, it is emphasized that trading on online gambling sites and opening casinos are prohibited, and the offers of such sites should definitely be rejected. It is underlined that it is absolutely illegal to take money abroad with such activities.



