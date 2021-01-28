China applies retinal tests to detect covid-19

In the past few weeks, local outbreaks of covid-19 have prompted Chinese officials to test tens of thousands of people using the PCR method, and, according to state-run China Central Television (CCTV), some of the procedures are rectal. The approach will not be widespread, says the channel, as it is not practical enough, but residents of several neighborhoods in Beijing have been subjected to action.

Researchers at the Chinese University of Hong Kong found that the new coronavirus remains in the anus longer than in the respiratory tract, being identified up to a week after traditional tests show negative results, which increases the detection rate of infected people.

“Considering that collecting anal swabs is not as convenient as throat swabs, at the moment only key groups, such as those in quarantine, receive both,” explains Li Tongzeng, a doctor at You’na hospital, located in the Asian country’s capital.

“It is not very painful, but it is super humiliating,” said a user of the Weibo social network.

Relentless fight

According to Bloomberg, more than 1,000 children and teachers in Beijing were tested by the two techniques, standard and rectal, as well as passengers on a Changchun flight who had to disembark after authorities identified a person on board who would have passed through a area considered high risk of transmission.

As of Thursday (28), China has accumulated a total of more than 89,000 cases and 4,600 covid-19-related deaths, and the success of containing the pandemic in the region is attributed to a relentless campaign to eliminate the disease. microorganism, involving resources and powers considered unfeasible elsewhere on the planet.

In addition to testing entire cities weekly, the country analyzes millions of units of imported frozen food and containers in search of Sars-CoV-2.

More than 22 million people have already been vaccinated there, and officials expect the number to reach 50 million before the Lunar New Year in February. On January 18, 3 million inhabitants in the northeast of the country were placed in isolation.