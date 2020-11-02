China: 4 Million Transactions Made with Digital Currency

China Central Bank Chairman Yi Yang announced that 4 million transactions have been made so far with the digital yuan, which is shown as the country’s “crypto money” project.

The President of the Bank of China (PBOC) attended Hong Kong Fintech Week and made statements about the digital yuan, which started being tested in major cities a few weeks ago. Yi Gang announced that the test runs in four different cities have been successfully completed so far.

4 million transactions already made

The Bank of China has done several different studies so far to test the scalability of the digital money project it has developed. These included distributing digital yuan to 50,000 people, getting paid with digital money at gas stations.

According to the BNN Bloomberg report, Yi Gang said that these efforts were carried out smoothly. During this whole process, 4 million transactions were made, and the usage volume of the digital yuan has already reached 2 billion yuan (300 million dollars).

Listed the advantages of new technologies

At the event, the head of the Central Bank of China shared information about digital yuan tests as well as developments in the fintech industry. Gang explained that fintech companies have an advantage over commercial banks, especially in terms of customer base and risk management.

Emphasizing the importance of modern technologies, Gang touched on features such as microloan and mobile payment, and said that these technologies can provide financial services to rural areas.

Another issue emphasized by the Central Bank President was the change in people’s payment habits due to the coronavirus. Gang said central banks are trying to analyze increasingly contactless payment transactions. Gang gave the message that as the central bank, they will improve their payment transactions in line with today’s conditions.



