Chiliz (CHZ) Price Breaks New Record

Chiliz (CHZ), which tripled its price in a week, set a record on the first day of the new week. The CHZ hit an all-time high of up to $ 0.1725.

Founded in 2018, Chiliz was trading at $ 0.023 until 30 days ago. Working at local level in countries such as Malta and France, Chiliz

The CHZ price set a new record on the FTX as high as $ 0.1725. $ 0.1732 was seen in USDT parity on Binance. CHZ, one of the most valued altcoins last week, gained more than 215% in 7 days.

Collaborating with the clubs, Chiliz stepped into the UFC world last week. Chiliz CEO Alexandre Dreyfus said that the company will invest $ 50 million to open up to the US in the same week.