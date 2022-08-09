Chiefs Reportedly Signed Former Browns Draft Pick In First Round

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed former first-round pick Danny Shelton to bolster the defensive line ahead of the 2022 season.

Shelton was selected by the Browns at number 12 in the 2015 draft. After three lackluster seasons in Cleveland, the former Washington standout has bounced around the league with the Patriots, Lions and most recently with the New York Giants.

In 13 games with the Giants in 2021, Shelton made 31 tackles and 0.5 sacks. His best season in his career came in 2016, when he made 59 rebounds and 1.5 sacks for the Browns.

This signing with the Chiefs came right after Shelton trained with one of their division rivals. On Monday, the 28-year-old defender was in Las Vegas training with the Raiders. He also recently visited the Carolina Panthers.

Shelton will be a backup after Pro-Bowl DT Chris Jones and fifth-year Chief Derrick Nadi.