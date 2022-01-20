Chicken Run and Wallace & Gromit Sequels on Netflix

Wallace & Gromit: Netflix announced on Thursday that the sequel to Chicken Run will be called Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. The film premieres in 2023 exclusively on the streaming platform.

According to the initial information, the plot of the animation will show Ginger and Rocky after the escape from Tweedy’s farm. Despite the tranquility, the duo will be called upon to deal with a new threat that could put the lives of all the chickens at risk.

While Ginger will be voiced by Thandiwe Newton, Rocky will be voiced by Zachary Levi. The cast will also feature the likes of Bella Ramsey, Jane Horrocks, Imelda Staunton, Lynn Ferguson, Sedgwick-Davies, David Bradley, Romesh Ranganathan and Daniel Mays.

The sequel to Chicken Run, which is the highest-grossing stop-motion animation in history ($224 million), will be directed by Sam Fell, who has directed productions such as ParaNorman (which was nominated for an Oscar) and Por Água. Below.

Wallace & Gromit

In addition to Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, Netflix announced that Wallace & Gromit: Battle of the Vegetables, another Aardman Animations film, will get a sequel in 2024. Nick Park, who directed the first film, returns as director along with Merlin Crossingham. Mark Burton will write the script.

In the plot, Gromit will be concerned that Wallace is too dependent on his inventions. Things get tense when Wallace invents an intelligent being that develops a consciousness of its own, causing initial plans to spiral out of control.

The cast of the sequel has yet to be confirmed. The film will initially be released in the UK on the BBC channel before arriving on Netflix.