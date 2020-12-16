Chicken Police: Paint it RED !, analysis

We step into a murder mystery with Chicken Police, a classic point and click adventure with an original and iconic art style.

On November 5, a wild story of love, death, chickens and redemption was launched for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch with Chicken Police: Paint it RED! A visual novel that undoubtedly enhances a police noir adventure with an exciting and rich story with a classic turn of the 1940s film noir and where the protagonists here will not be humans, but animals. Developed by The Wild Gentlemen and edited by HandyGames, this indie video game has found its way onto many computers and has earned the admiration and enthusiasm of many gamers. With more than 8 hours of professional dubbing for the 26 characters it contains, with a carefully elaborated world, unique and particularly full of black and white, in addition to achieving an immersive experience, it will help us to investigate and find out the best kept secret of this big police case.

This narrative adventure with its gameplay system and its mystery may make you doubt more than once, but don’t let anyone fool you because here we are the investigators. What happened? Why us? Who tells the truth? Who wants to deceive us? Find all these answers and recover some of the lost color of the city of Clawville.



