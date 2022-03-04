Chicago PD Season 9: The tragedy that promises to unite Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek

In Chicago P.D., the relationship between Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) has been marked by tragedy from the beginning. And while all the fans wanted the couple to stick together despite their troubles, the creators of NBC’s hit crime drama decided they were better off not together. However, in this program anything can happen. (Spoilers for episodes 14 and 15 of season 9)

Just as fans of Chicago P.D. As you have seen, in season 9 of the series after their breakup, the characters have managed to maintain a friendly relationship and on good terms, especially because they share an important affection that has filled them with happiness despite the separation. Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek share their love for Makayla.

In Chicago PD, Makayla, who was almost lost custody to her uncle in the 14th episode of season 9 that aired last Wednesday, and who could now be in grave danger if Chicago’s squad of detectives and cops P.S. They don’t act on time.

After discovering that it had been Makayla’s uncle, Theo (Derek Webster), who had been visiting her at school, Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek ended up fighting a major battle in court so as not to lose their adopted daughter to this relative who expressed his desire to raise her as his own.

Fortunately, at the end of episode 14 of Chicago P.D. Titled “Blood Relation,” Burgess and Ruzek announced that they had won custody, but their happiness did not last long. After leaving the courthouse to go look for Makayla, they realized that the nanny had been attacked and that the little girl had been kidnapped.

Chicago P.D. Season 9 Episode 15 Trailer

In a preview of the upcoming 15th episode to air on March 9, titled “Gone,” officers can be seen rushing to find Makayla. However, the question that they have not yet been able to answer is who took the girl, because her uncle does not seem like one of the people who would take that kind of attitude, after losing custody of a relative who was not really very close. .

With this angst in the midst of Chicago P.D.’s plot, fans were left with the question: Is the kidnapper connected to one of the Burgess or Ruzek cases? Is he related to Makayla’s family? Will Burgess still have custody of Makayla at the end of the next episode, or could this lead to the judge reversing her decision or to Burgess making a heartbreaking decision? Anything can definitely happen in Chicago P.D.