ATTENTION: THIS MATTER MAY CONTAIN SPOILERS!

Chicago PD: NBC recently released the preview of the 9×4 episode of Chicago PD. Apparently, Upton and Ruzek will face difficult moments in the plot. Since its debut, Season 9 has left viewers stunned by the events.

Check out the full preview!

In the released images, we can see Upton struggling to breathe. However, we’ll have to wait for the episode’s release to know what made the character go through this crisis.

In addition, the US broadcaster also released the full synopsis of upcoming events: “When Upton and Ruzek respond to an emergency call to an abandoned house, their investigation takes them down a dark path.”

Titled “In The Dark”, the new episode of the series will air on NBC on October 13th.

Chicago PD is broadcast by the pay channel NBCUniversal Brasil, while the first 8 seasons of the program are available on GloboPlay.

