Chicago PD: The long-awaited return of the 9th season of Chicago PD, next Wednesday (23), promises to deliver one of the most tense and dramatic episodes of the series. NBC released images and promo for episode 9×13, “Still Water”, in which Hailey Upton (played by actress Tracy Spiridakos) will risk her life to save passengers after a terrible car accident.

In parallel, the intelligence unit must look for the person responsible for the tragedy. The photos show Upton diving into a river, in the dead of winter, to help victims, while the promo highlights the team’s search for the suspect in the case.