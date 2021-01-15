Season 8 of the Chicago PD finally returned to television after a hiatus of almost two months. In the last episode aired, fans expected a huge evolution for Hailey Upton and Jay Halstead. And it looks like they did it!

Want to know more? Check out the full recap below!

More details of the Chicago PD 8×3 episode

After spending time with the New York FBI, Hailey finally admits how she feels about Halstead. For her, it’s been a long time since she last saw her partner as, well … just a partner. So, Jay finally kisses the woman he fell in love with in the last few episodes!

Meanwhile, Kim avoids going to the doctor because she is afraid of discovering a new pregnancy – remembering that she suffered an abortion in Season 7. Then, she takes a case of a child whose family was murdered in front of her. The case causes her to start thinking about motherhood and she admits to her ex, Adam, that she doesn’t believe in having maternity instincts. He contradicts her and states that she would be a great mother.

The little girl who lost her parents is called Makayla and was one of the best surprises in this episode of Chicago PD. Burgess and Ruzek seem ready to adopt her, as she has been left without a family. Unfortunately, however, that is not the case. Instead, Kim remains concerned about the possibility of pregnancy, the fear of another abortion and, more than that, of reconciling her career with motherhood.